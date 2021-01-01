Winter Wishlist has returned! This holiday season, Republic FC will team up with Paratransit, Inc. for the Club’s second annual coat, toy, and food drive for the 2,300 students in the Robla School District in North Sacramento. During the pandemic, the Club recognized the challenges and the needs of the students of the Robla students and families – upwards of 90% of families live at or below the federal poverty line, 20% of the students do not have a permanent address, broadband and internet connectivity are not always available, and there are no social or health services available in their own community.

Starting October 30 and running through December 16th, Republic FC members and fans are encouraged to bring new coats and toys for kids ages 5 – 12 . Collection sites and events, as well as volunteer opportunities will be added to this site.