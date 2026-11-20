Thank you for your credential request for the 2026 USL Championship Final at Heart Health Park. Please review these guidelines carefully to prepare for the match.

On This Page

USL Tyler Tetzlaff, Sr. Director of Communications, tyler.tetzlaff@uslsoccer.com

Republic FC General Inbox: media@sacrepublicfc.com John Jacobs, Vice President of Communications: jjacobs@sacrepublicfc.com Grace Ogata-Beutler, Communications Manager: gogata@sacrepublicfc.com

Louisville City FC Jonathan Lintner, Vice President of Marketing & Communications: jlintner@loucity.com



Media Wi-Fi

Log-in: RepublicMarComm

RepublicMarComm Password: Mediazone2026!

Matchday Schedule & Media Opportunities

5:30 a.m. – Tailgate opens, opportunities for fan footage

Tailgate opens, opportunities for fan footage 7:00 a.m. – Media credential pick up & press box open

Media credential pick up & press box open 8:30 a.m. – Tower Bridge Battalion march from tailgate into the stadium

Tower Bridge Battalion march from tailgate into the stadium 8:54 – 8:57 a.m. – Skydiver jump. Cameras must remain behind the ad boards during the jump.

Skydiver jump. Cameras must remain behind the ad boards during the jump. 8:57 a.m. – Captain of the match recognition featuring legacy Republic FC players (Southwest corner of the field)

Captain of the match recognition featuring legacy Republic FC players (Southwest corner of the field) 9:05 a.m. – National Anthem & Starting XI Photos Media must be in designated area between center pitch and visiting team bench by 9:00 a.m. Cameras will not be permitted on the field until after the anthem to capture the Starting XI photos. Cameras must exit the field after Starting XI photos. No cameras are permitted in the team huddle.

National Anthem & Starting XI Photos 9:11 a.m. – Official kickoff time

Official kickoff time Halftime – (confidential until Saturday) USL Hometown Heroes Award presentation. The winner is Matt Briseno, Republic FC season ticket member and captain of the Republic FC Special Olympics Unified Team.

(confidential until Saturday) USL Hometown Heroes Award presentation. The winner is Matt Briseno, Republic FC season ticket member and captain of the Republic FC Special Olympics Unified Team. Postgame – Trophy Ceremony and on-field press conference

Media Parking & Check-In / Credential Pickup

Parking Use the Main Gate to Cal Expo (Exposition Blvd. & Heritage Lane). Proceed through one of the open toll booths and show your parking permit. Follow the path toward the stadium’s main gate and look for the Media Parking section indicated by a sign DOWNLOAD PARKING PASS >>



Check-In/Credential Pickup The media check-in table will open at 7:00 a.m. Follow directional signage to the VIP/Media entrance along the fence line to the left of the West Gate Look for the pop-up tent near the security screening entrance. Media meals will be available for pickup in the tent behind Section 110.



Displaying Credentials & Photo Bibs Credentials must be worn at all times and placed in spot that can easily been seen by security Photographers and videographers will receive an orange bib at check-in and must wear it at all times inside the stadium. Team media will be differentiated by wearing a blue photo bib.



Press Box / Media Seating / Additional Media Work Areas

Credentialed media will receive admission to the event and access to specific media work areas.

Press Box (Section 206 – Access from concourse): seats will be assigned

seats will be assigned Field-Side Seating (Northwest Corner) Limited, reserved seating is available at field level for videographers and photographers. Due to a large media corps for this match, one seat will be reserved for each outlet.



West Concourse Media Tent A small media tent will be located behind Section 110. This will include a small work space, as well as media meals, water, and coffee.



Video/Photo Wells

All media who request access must wear a photo bib provided by the media team, and display their credential. If there are fans seated, please be courteous and do not obstruct their view.

USL guidelines only permit the capture of 10 consecutive minutes of video footage and require that any photos or video captured by media are for editorial purposes – and not for resale.

Approved Video/Photo Locations

Video/Photo can be captured from the following locations at any time (pre-match, during the match, halftime, and post-match):

East sideline (opposite of team benches) Media must remain behind LED boards

North & south endline Media must remain behind the ad boards and outside the penalty box

Press Box Media may shoot photos or video from the Press Box in Section 206, but not in other portions of the stands that may obstruct fans’ lines of sight



Penalty Shootout Logistics (if necessary)

Should the match go into a penalty shootout, the league has pre-designated that the shootout will take place on the North goal.

Approved Video/Photo Locations During Penalty Shootout

Press Box

West sideline – between the team bench & the corner flag (must be behind the ad boards)

Endline – between the corner flag & the edge of the 18-yard box (must be behind the ad boards)

Following the conclusion of the penalty shootout, media must remain in the designated media well until security permits.

Post-Game Trophy Ceremony

Following the match, USL will host an on-field trophy ceremony for the winning team. Please review the following logistics, including timing and designated on-field media locations.

At Final Whistle: Cameras will not be permitted to enter the field to capture post-game reactions before the trophy ceremonyCameras should make their way to the designated media area near the visitors’ bench. Please do not go across the field as the operations team will be quickly setting up for the ceremony. Instead, you can walk around the field behind the ad boards.A staff member will be present to help get cameras placed Media sitting in the press box will be escorted down to the field for the trophy ceremony

During Trophy Ceremony: On-field media will only be allowed in the designated area Media may also shoot from the Press Box

Press Conference: A press conference with the winning coach will be held on the North end of the field.



Media Map